ONE Championship to Host Four Events on U.S. Soil in 2024

North American audiences will get to see ONE Championship a few more times in 2024, per a press release from the organization.

On Thursday, Jul. 20, ONE announced that it will return to the United States in 2024, with four spectacular events planned. No cities, venues, or ticketing information were announced at the time of release, but ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was excited to break the exciting news.

“I am thrilled to announce that ONE Championship is coming back to the U.S. with four massive events in 2024. When we made our historic U.S. debut with ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, I was blown away by the support we received from our fans in the U.S.,” he said.

“ONE is home to the greatest martial artists in the world, and I’m excited to once again showcase our World Champions on American soil. To our fans that haven’t seen a live ONE event, I promise you an experience, unlike anything you’ve ever seen.”

When ONE arrived on U.S. soil in May for ONE Fight Night 10, the American fanbase packed into Colorado’s 1stBank and roared for some of the promotion’s biggest stars, including Stamp Fairtex, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and Mikey Musumeci.

The response sent shockwaves through the martial arts world and saw new highs for ONE on Prime Video and Google Trends.

Emboldened by the success of its debut show in North America, ONE is ready to bring an even bigger slate to the continent next year.

ONE’s return in 2024 will continue to provide a global platform for kickboxing, Muay Thai, submission grappling, and mixed martial arts all under one roof.