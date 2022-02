UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland Results

On Saturday, Feb. 5, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a middleweight battle between Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland airs in its entirety on ESPN+ with the preliminary action starting at 4 p.m. ET, and the main card following at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris

Sam Alvey vs. Brendan Allen

Bryan Battle vs. Tresean Gore

Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson

Miles Johns vs. John Castañeda

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Mike Trizano

Marc-André Barriault vs. Chidi Njokuani

Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Danilo Marques vs. Jailton Almeida

Jason Witt vs. Philip Rowe

Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar