Bellator 297’s Vadim Nemkov: What to Expect From Yoel Romero

Combat Press interviewer Jake Foley recently spoke with Bellator MMA light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov. On Friday, Jun. 16, Nemkov looks to continue his impressive run as the 205-pound king by taking out the always-dangerous Yoel Romero. Nemkov last fought on Nov. 2022, defeating Corey Anderson by unanimous decision. The Russian champion silenced the doubters after a disappointing no-contest seven months prior, and he walked away with a one-million-dollar prize for winning the Grand Prix.

Nemkov discusses what to expect from Romero, who would be his next title challenger, a hypothetical crossover fight against the UFC light heavyweight champion, and more.

