On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek met with flyweight Eric Shelton. The fighter talked about the good and bad of being in The Ultimate Fighter house, his upcoming Fury FC 55 fight against Carlos Lozoya, what it will take to get back on the UFC roster and more.

