On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek met with UFC featherweight Damon Jackson. The fighter discussed trying to fight Joe Lauzon on a day’s notice at UFC 274, his recent win over Kamuela Kirk, Darrick Minner dropping out of their fight and made predictions for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik.

