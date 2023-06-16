Bellator 297: Nemkov vs. Romero Results

On Friday, Jun. 16, Bellator will host Bellator 297: Nemkov vs. Romero, live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. The event features battles for the light heavyweight and bantamweight championships.

The Bellator 297 preliminary card airs live on YouTube, or by clicking the picture above, starting at 6 p.m. ET. The main card airs live on Showtime starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero – for the light heavyweight title

Sergio Pettis vs. Patricio “Pitbull” Freire – for the bantamweight title

Corey Anderson vs. Phil Davis

Daniel James vs. Gokhan Saricam

Wladmir Gouvea vs. Gabriel Sayeg

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Bobby Nash

Pieter Buist vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Jaleel Willis vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov

Mike Hamel vs. Shamil Nikaev

Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Kamil Oniszczuk

Archie Colgan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez

Karl Moore vs. Alex Polizzi

Timur Khizriev vs. Richie Smullen

Jordan Newman vs. Matthew Perry

Cody Law vs. Edwin Chavez