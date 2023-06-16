Bellator 297: Nemkov vs. Romero Results

On Friday, Jun. 16, Bellator will host Bellator 297: Nemkov vs. Romero, live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. The event features battles for the light heavyweight and bantamweight championships.
The Bellator 297 preliminary card airs live on YouTube, or by clicking the picture above, starting at 6 p.m. ET. The main card airs live on Showtime starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero – for the light heavyweight title
Sergio Pettis vs. Patricio “Pitbull” Freire – for the bantamweight title
Corey Anderson vs. Phil Davis
Daniel James vs. Gokhan Saricam
Wladmir Gouvea vs. Gabriel Sayeg
Kyle Crutchmer vs. Bobby Nash
Pieter Buist vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov
Jaleel Willis vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov
Mike Hamel vs. Shamil Nikaev
Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
Archie Colgan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez
Karl Moore vs. Alex Polizzi
Timur Khizriev vs. Richie Smullen
Jordan Newman vs. Matthew Perry
Cody Law vs. Edwin Chavez
Sergio Pettis vs. Patricio “Pitbull” Freire – for the bantamweight title
Corey Anderson vs. Phil Davis
Daniel James vs. Gokhan Saricam
Wladmir Gouvea vs. Gabriel Sayeg
Kyle Crutchmer vs. Bobby Nash
Pieter Buist vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov
Jaleel Willis vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov
Mike Hamel vs. Shamil Nikaev
Norbert Novenyi Jr. vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
Archie Colgan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez
Karl Moore vs. Alex Polizzi
Timur Khizriev vs. Richie Smullen
Jordan Newman vs. Matthew Perry
Cody Law vs. Edwin Chavez