On Friday, Oct. 30, Cage Fighting Fury Championship will host the second of consecutive events, as CFFC 87 takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

In the night’s main event, flyweight champion Santo Curatolo faces off with challenger Alberto Trujillo. Curatolo has opened his young career with five straight wins, including a first-round knockout of James Mancini in August to capture the belt. Trujillo makes his promotional debut after a previous stint under the Combate Americas banner.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass on 8:30 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

