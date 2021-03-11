CFFC 92: Trujillo vs. Nkuta Results

On Thursday, March 11, Cage Fighting Fury Championship will host the first of back-to-back events, as CFFC 92 takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

In the night’s main event, flyweight champion Alberto Trujillo meets undefeated challenger Phumi Nkuta.

Gold is also on the line in the co-main event as Saidyokub Kakharamonov battles Tycen Lynn for the vacant bantamweight belt.

The action kicks off with a preliminary-card stream on Facebook at 6 p.m. ET. The main card follows live on UFC Fight Pass on 8 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.