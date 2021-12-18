CFFC 104 Results: Bilder Earns Gold, Nkuta Defends

On Friday, Dec. 17, Cage Fury Fighting Championships hosted CFFC 104, live from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. The event featured battle for the flyweight and vacant featherweight titles.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 7 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Blake Bilder def. Frankie Buenafuente by technical submission (triangle choke). Round 2, 4:36 – for the vacant featherweight title

Phumi Nkuta def. Jason Eastman by unanimous decision (40-36 x 4) – for flyweight title

Joe Pyfer def. Austin Trotman by knockout (punches). Round 2, 2:55

Charlie Campbell def. Vadim Ogar by TKO (punches). Round 2, 0:57

Miles Lee def. Earl Small by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Eric Nolan def. Shane WhiteEagle by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Joseph Schick def. Eddie Alvarez by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Frank Wells def. William Rentz by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Greg Velasco def. Willie Tarpley by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 3:34