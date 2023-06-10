UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana Results

On Saturday, Jun. 10, the UFC will host UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana, live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C. The event features a battle for the women’s bantamweight title between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana.

The early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN and ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET, with the action staying on ESPN and ESPN+ as the preliminary card starts at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will air on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana – for the bantamweight title

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Eryk Anders vs. Marc-André Barriault

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Miranda Maverick by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Aiemann Zahabi def. Aoriqileng by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:04

Kyle Nelson def. Blake Bilder by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Steve Erceg def. David Dvořák by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Diana Belbiţă def. Maria Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)