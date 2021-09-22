Contender Series Results: Dobson, Morales, Rodrigues and Martinez Win Contracts

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, UFC President Dana White hosted the fourth installment of season five of Dana White’s Contender Series. The promotion holds weekly events from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with White awarding UFC contracts to the night’s most impressive performances.

The action streamed live on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET.

FULL RESULTS AJ Dobson def. Hashem Arkhagha by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 4:21

Michael Morales def. Nikolay Veretennikov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Steven Nguyen def. Theo Rlayang by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 30-26)

Kleydson Rodrigues def. Santo Curatolo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Victor Martinez def. Jacob Rosales by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)