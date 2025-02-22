UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song Results

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song, live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash. The event features a bantamweight battle between Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong.

The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong

Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez

Rob Font vs. Jean Matsumoto

Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

Alonzo Menifield vs. Julius Walker

Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan

Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa

Nick Klein vs. Mansur Abdul-Malik

Ricky Simón vs. Javid Basharat

Austin Vanderford vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Eric McConico

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Raffael Cerqueira