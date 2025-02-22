UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song Results

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song, live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash. The event features a bantamweight battle between Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong.
The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 6 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez
Rob Font vs. Jean Matsumoto
Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Alonzo Menifield vs. Julius Walker
Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan
Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa
Nick Klein vs. Mansur Abdul-Malik
Ricky Simón vs. Javid Basharat
Austin Vanderford vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Eric McConico
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Raffael Cerqueira
