Cage Fury Fighting Championship returns on Wednesday, Aug. 12, with CFFC 82 taking place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The event features a battle for the vacant flyweight title as undefeated Santo Curatolo faces Canada’s James Mancini, who hasn’t fought in over a year.

CFFC 82 airs live on UFC Fight Pass on at 8:30 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.