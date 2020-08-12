Cage Fury Fighting Championship returns on Wednesday, Aug. 12, with CFFC 82 taking place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The event features a battle for the vacant flyweight title as undefeated Santo Curatolo faces Canada’s James Mancini, who hasn’t fought in over a year.
CFFC 82 airs live on UFC Fight Pass on at 8:30 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Santo Curatolo vs. James Mancici – for the vacant flyweight title
Phil Caracappa vs. Terry Bartholomew
Yohan Lainesse vs. Connor Dixon
Robert Gidron vs. Solomon Renfro
Isaiah Monroe vs. Joey Tizzano
Jason Tipaldos vs. Turpal Khamzayev
