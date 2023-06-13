Bellator 297’s Archie Colgan: ‘His Back Is Against The Wall’

Combat Press interviewer Jake Foley recently spoke with Bellator MMA lightweight Archie Colgan. The rising title contender is receiving a massive step up in competition at Bellator 297 after winning his first four fights with the promotion. ‘King’ plans to continue his journey to the top by taking out former title challenger Emmanuel Sanchez.

Colgan discusses what he expects from Sanchez, his expected timeframe for securing Bellator gold, his reaction to the ongoing Lightweight Grand Prix, and more. Click the photo above to view the video interview.

