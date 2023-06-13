Bellator 297’s Phil Davis: ‘He Comes With That Crazy Storm’

Combat Press interviewer Jake Foley recently spoke with Bellator MMA light heavyweight Phil Davis. ‘Mr. Wonderful’ will return to action at Bellator 297 on Friday, Jun. 16, as he hopes to extend his two-fight winning streak. Davis has been matched up against Corey Anderson, who holds a promotional record of 3-1 with one no-contest.

Davis opens up about various topics, including what he expects from Anderson, how he plans to defeat Nemkov for the title, how much longer he plans to fight, and more. Click the photo above to view the video interview.

