Bellator 297’s Sergio Pettis: ‘Expecting the Best Patricio’

Combat Press interviewer Jake Foley recently spoke with Bellator MMA bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis. ‘The Phenom’ makes his highly-anticipated return at Bellator 297 on Jun. 16 after suffering a torn ACL. The 135-pound king looks to defend his throne against arguably the greatest Bellator fighter of all time, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire.

Pettis discusses the treacherous recovery process, his reaction to the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix, how he plans to defeat Pitbull, and more. Click the photo above to view the video interview.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the interview to @JFoMMATalk or @CombatPress on Twitter.

