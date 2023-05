ONE Friday Fights 18 Results: Pongsiri Picks Up Decision Over Harrison

On Friday, May 26, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 18, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA bouts.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Pongsiri PK.Saenchai def. Tyson Harrison by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Samingdam Chor Ajalaboon def. Mahamongkol Move on Chiangmai by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Teeyai PK.Saenchai def. Saklek Kiatsongrit by KO (flying knee). Round 2, 0:58

Muay Thai bout: Rit Keawsamrit def. Sansiri PK.Saenchai by KO (punch). Round 2, 0:33

Muay Thai bout: Chatanan Sor Jor Joyprajin def. Suphachailek Nengsubyai by TKO (referee stoppage). Round 2, 2:41

Muay Thai bout: Petnumkhum Phundakrataburi def. Petkritsada CMA Academy by KO (punches). Round 1, 0:46

Kickboxing bout: Mohammed Siasarani def. Mohammed Boutasaa by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Chanajon PK.Saenchai def. Victor Hugo by unanimous decision

Kickboxing bout: Smilla Sundell def. Milana Bjelogrlic by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Johan Ghazali def. Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai by KO (punch). Round 3, 1:37

MMA bout: Andrey Chelbaev def. Manthan Rane by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Ali Kabdulla def. Richard Godoy by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 1:38