BKFC 29: Montana 2 Weigh-In Photo Gallery

On Saturday, Sep. 10, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 29: Montana 2, live from the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Montana. The event features a strawweight title bout between Britain Hart and Charisa Sigala.
The event airs live on BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Aug. 9. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Phil Lambert and Nick Vespe of BKFC. Click here for full event results.
FULL RESULTS
Britain Hart vs. Charisa Sigala
Joe Riggs vs. Josh Dyer
Kai Stewart vs. Rusty Crowder
Dallas Davison vs. Gorjan Slaveski
Erik Lopez vs. Manuel Moreira
Louie Lopez vs. Dylan Schulte
Monte Klistoff vs. Pernell Stevens
Cody Beierle vs. JorDan Christensen
Billy Wagner vs. Henry Lindsay
Leo Bercier vs. Brian Maxwell
Nekah Dmitriyeva vs. Jenny Clausius
Dakota Highpine vs. Koda Greenwood
