BKFC 29: Montana 2 Weigh-In Photo Gallery

On Saturday, Sep. 10, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will host BKFC 29: Montana 2, live from the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls, Montana. The event features a strawweight title bout between Britain Hart and Charisa Sigala.

The event airs live on BKTV app starting at 8 p.m. ET. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, Aug. 9. Above is a weigh-in photo gallery shot by Phil Lambert and Nick Vespe of BKFC. Click here for full event results.

FULL RESULTS Britain Hart vs. Charisa Sigala

Joe Riggs vs. Josh Dyer

Kai Stewart vs. Rusty Crowder

Dallas Davison vs. Gorjan Slaveski

Erik Lopez vs. Manuel Moreira

Louie Lopez vs. Dylan Schulte

Monte Klistoff vs. Pernell Stevens

Cody Beierle vs. JorDan Christensen

Billy Wagner vs. Henry Lindsay

Leo Bercier vs. Brian Maxwell

Nekah Dmitriyeva vs. Jenny Clausius

Dakota Highpine vs. Koda Greenwood