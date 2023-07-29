Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN 2’s Lorenz Larkin: Andrey Koreshkov is ‘Getting 110-Percent Lorenz’

Combat Press interviewer Jake Foley recently spoke with Bellator MMA welterweight Lorenz Larkin ahead of his Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN 2 battle against Andrey Koreshkov in Saitama, Japan on Jul. 30, 2023.

Larkin discusses what led to his ongoing win streak, his keys to victory in the rematch against Andrey Koreshkov, thoughts on retirement, and more. Click the photo above to view the video interview.

