UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad Weigh-in Results

On Saturday, March 13, the UFC will host UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

In the night’s main event, welterweight contender Leon Edwards returns from a lengthy layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic to face the surging Belal Muhammad. England’s Edwards has not fought since July of 2019, when he defeated former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. He enters the headlining affair riding an eight-fight winning streak. Muhammad, meanwhile, fought just one month ago, defeating Dhiego Lima. The victory extended his current streak to four straight.

The event kicks off on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET, with the main card airing at 8 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+.

The fighters hit the scales on Friday, March 12.

ESPN+ Main Card

ESPN+ Preliminary Card

Leon Edwards () vs. Belal Muhammad ()Misha Cirkunov () vs. Ryan Spann ()Dan Ige () vs. Gavin Tucker ()Jonathan Martinez () vs. Davey Grant ()Manel Kape () vs. Matheus Nicolau ()Eryk Anders () vs. Darren Stewart ()Angela Hill () vs. Ashley Yoder ()Charles Jourdain () vs. Marcelo Rojo ()Rani Yahya () vs. Ray Rodriguez ()Nasrat Haqparast () vs. Rafa Garcia ()Cortney Casey () vs. JJ Aldrich ()Jinh Yu Frey () vs. Gloria de Paula ()Matthew Semelsberger () vs. Jason Witt ()