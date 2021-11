On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek met with featherweight Roberta Paim. The fighter talked about only fighting three times since 2015, her most recent fight at Bellator 264, her upcoming Fury FC 53 fight vs. Courtney King, fighting in front of Dana White this weekend, and more.

