Bellator 264: Mousasi vs. Salter Results

On Friday, Aug. 13, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 264: Mousasi vs. Salter from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
In the night’s main event, middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi defends his belt against challenger John Salter.
Also on the card, former welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov meets UFC veteran Sabah Homasi.
The prelims kick off live above at 7 p.m. ET, followed at 9 p.m. ET by the main card live on Showtime. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Gegard Mousasi vs. John Salter – for the middleweight title
Andrey Koreshkov vs. Sabah Homasi
Magomed Magomedov vs. Raufeon Stots
Davion Franklin vs. Everett Cummings
Ty Gwerder vs. Khadzhimurat Bestaev
Pam Sorenson vs. Roberta Paim Samad
Sebastian Ruiz vs. Jeffrey Glossner
Orlando Mendoza vs. Jon McNeil
Andrey Koreshkov vs. Sabah Homasi
Magomed Magomedov vs. Raufeon Stots
Davion Franklin vs. Everett Cummings
Ty Gwerder vs. Khadzhimurat Bestaev
Pam Sorenson vs. Roberta Paim Samad
Sebastian Ruiz vs. Jeffrey Glossner
Orlando Mendoza vs. Jon McNeil