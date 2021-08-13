Bellator 264: Mousasi vs. Salter Results

On Friday, Aug. 13, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 264: Mousasi vs. Salter from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

In the night’s main event, middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi defends his belt against challenger John Salter.

Also on the card, former welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov meets UFC veteran Sabah Homasi.

Advertisement



The prelims kick off live above at 7 p.m. ET, followed at 9 p.m. ET by the main card live on Showtime. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Gegard Mousasi vs. John Salter – for the middleweight title

Andrey Koreshkov vs. Sabah Homasi

Magomed Magomedov vs. Raufeon Stots

Davion Franklin vs. Everett Cummings

Ty Gwerder vs. Khadzhimurat Bestaev

Pam Sorenson vs. Roberta Paim Samad

Sebastian Ruiz vs. Jeffrey Glossner

Orlando Mendoza vs. Jon McNeil