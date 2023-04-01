Bellator 293 Results: James Crushes Golm in Round 3

On Friday, Mar. 31, Bellator hosted Bellator 293: Golm vs. James, live from the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif. The event featured a heavyweight clash between Marcelo Golm and Daniel James.

The preliminary card aired live on YouTube starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Daniel James def. Marcelo Golm by TKO (punches). Round 3, 0:26

Cat Zingano def. Leah McCourt by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

John Salter def. Aaron Jeffery by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Luke Trainer def. Sullivan Cauley by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:58

Rakim Cleveland def. Christian Edwards by submission (standing guillotine choke). Round 3, 3:55

Mike Hamel def. Nick Browne by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 0:42

Adam Piccolotti def. Mandel Nallo by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 4:26

Sara Collins def. Pam Sorenson by submission (armbar). Round 1, 2:43

Jeff Creighton def. Joey Davis by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Lucas Brennan def. Josh San Diego by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:14

Vladimir Tokov def. Lance Gibson Jr. by knockout (punches). Round 1, 1:02

Randi Field def. Ashley Cummins by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Bryce Meredith def. Brandon Carrillo by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 3:11

Mackenzie Stiller def. MAria Henderson by submission (armbar). Round 1, 3:17