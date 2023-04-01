Bellator 293 Results: James Crushes Golm in Round 3

On Friday, Mar. 31, Bellator hosted Bellator 293: Golm vs. James, live from the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif. The event featured a heavyweight clash between Marcelo Golm and Daniel James.
The preliminary card aired live on YouTube starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Daniel James def. Marcelo Golm by TKO (punches). Round 3, 0:26
Cat Zingano def. Leah McCourt by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)
John Salter def. Aaron Jeffery by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
Luke Trainer def. Sullivan Cauley by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:58
Rakim Cleveland def. Christian Edwards by submission (standing guillotine choke). Round 3, 3:55
Mike Hamel def. Nick Browne by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 0:42
Adam Piccolotti def. Mandel Nallo by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 4:26
Sara Collins def. Pam Sorenson by submission (armbar). Round 1, 2:43
Jeff Creighton def. Joey Davis by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Lucas Brennan def. Josh San Diego by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 2:14
Vladimir Tokov def. Lance Gibson Jr. by knockout (punches). Round 1, 1:02
Randi Field def. Ashley Cummins by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Bryce Meredith def. Brandon Carrillo by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 2, 3:11
Mackenzie Stiller def. MAria Henderson by submission (armbar). Round 1, 3:17
