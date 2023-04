On Friday, Mar. 31, Bellator hosted Bellator 293: Golm vs. James, live from the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif. The event featured a heavyweight clash between Marcelo Golm and Daniel James.

The preliminary card aired live on YouTube starting at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the main card on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET. Above is a fight night photo gallery shot by Dave Mandel of Combat Press. Click here for full event results.