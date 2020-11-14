On Saturday, Nov. 14, Matchroom Boxing will host Taylor vs. Gutierrez from the SSE Arena in London.
The event is headlined by a lightweight title clash between Ireland’s Katie Taylor and Spanish challenger Miriam Gutierrez.
The action airs live on DAZN starting at 2 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Katie Taylor vs. Miriam Gutierrez – for WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA lightweight titles
Terri Harper vs. Katharina Thanderz – for WBC junior lightweight title
Jorgelina Guanini vs. Rachel Ball – for vacant WBA bantamweight title
John Docherty vs. Jack Cullen
Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Jermaine Springer
Kash Farooq vs. Angel Aviles
