Iraj Azizpour Leaves ONE Championship, Joins GLORY 32-Man Heavyweight Tournament

Iranian heavyweight kickboxer Iraj Azizpour has officially parted ways with ONE Championship and signed with GLORY Kickboxing. Azizpour is set to compete in GLORY’s highly anticipated 32-man heavyweight tournament, “Last Heavyweight Standing,” which begins on April 5, 2025, at GLORY 99 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Iraj Azizpour in GLORY

‘The Iranian Hammer’ Azizpour is a former Kunlun Fight Heavyweight Champion and ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix runner-up who brings extensive experience as one of the sport’s top heavyweights. His move to GLORY positions him among elite strikers vying for the tournament’s massive prize pool of over $1 million and the title of the “Last Heavyweight Standing.”

The tournament will unfold over five events throughout 2025, featuring a single-elimination format. The final eight fighters will compete in a high-stakes finale, battling three times in one night to determine the ultimate champion. Azizpour joins a roster of confirmed participants that includes notable names like Rade Opacic, Bahram Rajabzadeh, and Tariq Osaro.

Azizpour began his martial arts journey at the age of 13, inspired by Bruce Lee films. He initially trained in kung fu, earning a black belt, and incorporated its techniques into his kickboxing arsenal. Over the years, he expanded his skills to include Muay Thai and boxing, winning championships across multiple disciplines.

Known for his aggressive fighting style, Iraj Azizpour combines spinning attacks, strong punches, and powerful sweeps. Despite his aggressiveness in the ring, he is often described as a “gentle giant” outside of competition, enjoying hobbies like mountaineering and billiards.

This marks a significant chapter in Azizpour’s career as he transitions to GLORY’s global stage, aiming to solidify his legacy in kickboxing history.