GLORY Kickboxing Announces 32-Man Heavyweight Tournament Starting Apr. 5

GLORY Kickboxing is gearing up for one of the most exciting events in the sport’s history with the announcement of The Last Heavyweight Standing tournament. Kicking off on Apr. 5, this tournament will unfold over five events, showcasing 32 of the world’s best heavyweights as they battle it out for the ultimate title. With 16 high-stakes fights in one night to start at GLORY 99.

This unprecedented format is set to deliver intense, non-stop action as the fighters aim to prove they’re the baddest on the planet.

Confirmed Fighters for The Last Heavyweight Standing

The tournament is already shaping up to be a star-studded affair, with top heavyweights from around the world confirmed to compete. Some of the notable names include:

Jamal Ben Saddik (Morocco) vs. TBA

Ionuț Iancu (Romania) vs. TBA

Ahmed Krnjić (Bosnia and Herzegovina) vs. TBA

Tariq Osaro (Nigeria) vs. TBA

Uku Jürjendal (Estonia) vs. TBA

Bahram Rajabzadeh (Azerbaijan) vs. TBA

Rade Opačić (Serbia) vs. TBA

Murat Aygün (Turkey) vs. TBA

Sofian Laidouni (France)

As the tournament approaches, more fighters will be announced, ensuring an action-packed lineup across all five events. No news yet as to whether Rico Verhoeven will participate.

A Look Back at the 2024 GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix

The 2024 GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix, held on Mar. 9 at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, set the stage for an unforgettable year. The event featured an eight-man, one-night tournament, with some of the biggest names in kickboxing, including reigning champion Rico Verhoeven.

Verhoeven, who faced a tough challenge from Levi Rigters, ultimately emerged victorious, defeating Rigters via TKO in the second round despite being knocked down earlier in the fight.

GLORY The Last Heavyweight Standing

With the success of last year’s Grand Prix, the 2025 edition takes things up a notch. Over five events, the 32 fighters will clash in an elimination-style tournament designed to test their skills. The first event on Apr. 5 will feature 16 matchups as the tournament begins with a bang at GLORY 99. From there, the competition will continue to intensify.