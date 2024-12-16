ONE Championship Confirms ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang in Tokyo

ONE Championship has confirmed that ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will take place on Mar. 23, 2025, at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan and is headlined by a highly anticipated matchup.

Takeru Segawa, the first three-weight K-1 champion, has built a reputation for his calculated aggression and technical mastery. Known for his rivalries and numerous K-1 titles, Takeru recently joined ONE Championship, where he continues to deliver highlight-reel performances. He enters this fight fresh off a knockout win and remains one of Japan’s most celebrated combat sports figures.

Rodtang is one of the most dominant Muay Thai athletes in history, boasting a record of 270 career wins. Renowned for his relentless aggression and ability to withstand punishment, he is coming off another commanding Muay Thai victory in ONE Championship. Rodtang remains one of the promotion’s most popular and formidable stars.

At ONE 172 In the main event, Japan’s Takeru Segawa will face Thailand’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon, a former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion. This five-round clash will see two elite strikers from kickboxing and Muay Thai go head-to-head.

In the co-main event, former ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Adriano Moraes of Brazil will rematch Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan for the vacant flyweight title. Ranked #1 and #2 in the division, respectively, Moraes and Wakamatsu will battle for the top spot in the division.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, explained:

“ONE Championship will head to Japan for the fourth time, and I am excited to bring one of the biggest kickboxing fights in history to Saitama Super Arena. Takeru is a kickboxing icon, revered for his supreme skill and fighting spirit. Rodtang is the world’s most popular striking superstar and one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time. I can’t wait to finally witness this spectacular fight in ONE Championship. Plus, former flyweight MMA king Adriano Moraes and Japan’s own Yuya Wakamatsu will face off for the vacant ONE Flyweight MMA World Title. I’m excited to see who will succeed Demetrious Johnson as the undisputed king of the division. It’s going to be another historic night in Japan, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to U-NEXT for all of their support.”