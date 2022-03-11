ONE Championship: Lights Out Weigh-In Video and Faceoffs

On Friday, Mar. 11, ONE Championship will host ONE Championship: Lights Out, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event features two title fights.

The lead card kicks off on YouTube, Facebook and the ONE Super app starting at 6 a.m. ET. The main card follows on YouTube and the ONE Super app at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Main card (YouTube and ONE Super app, 7:30 a.m. ET)

Lead card (YouTube, Facebook and ONE Super app, 6 a.m. ET)

Thanh Le (153) vs. Garry Tonon (155) – for the featherweight titleBibiano Fernandes (147) vs. John Lineker (143) – for the bantamweight titleMartin Nguyen (155) vs. Kirill Gorobets (155)Kickboxing bout: Ismael Londt (265) vs. Iraj Azizpour (263)Alex Silva (125) vs. Adrian Mattheis (125)Kickboxing bout: Josh Tonna (125) vs. Zhang Peimian (124)Eko Roni Saputra (135) vs. Chan Rothana (141)*Muay Thai bout: Iman Barlow (125) vs. Daniela Lopez (124)Muay Thai bout: Liam Nolan (174) vs. Kim Kyung Lock (177)Kickboxing bout: Lin Heqin (124) vs. Milagros Lopez (125)

* – Chan Rothana missed the ONE flyweight limit, and will be given one hour to make weight