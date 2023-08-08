Bellator 298’s Dalton Rosta: Looks to Extend Undefeated Record

Combat Press interviewer Jake Foley spoke with Dalton Rosta, who fights Aaron Jeffrey at Bellator 298, which takes place Friday, Aug. 11, live from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Rosta discusses his plan to continue building momentum at Bellator 298, evolving as a fighter, his future in the middleweight division, and more. Click the photo above to view the video interview.

As always, feel free to comment below or send feedback about the interview to @JFoMMATalk or @CombatPress on Twitter.