Rade Opacic Joins GLORY Kickboxing After ONE Championship Success

Serbian heavyweight kickboxer Rade Opacic has signed with GLORY Kickboxing, adding his name to one of the top organizations in the sport. The 27-year-old, known for his knockout power, has a professional record of 21 wins (16 by knockout) and 6 losses.

Rade Opacic made his name in ONE Championship, where he went 7-1 and set records for the most knockouts (5) and wins (7) in the heavyweight division of the ONE Super Series. He debuted in 2020 with a stunning spinning heel kick knockout of Errol Zimmerman and later defeated top fighters like Francesko Xhaja and Giannis Stoforidis. In 2023, he earned a decision victory in a rematch with Guto Inocente.

After leaving ONE Championship due to concerns about inactivity, Opacic competed twice in 2024 at SENSHI events in Bulgaria before joining GLORY.

Born in Belgrade, Serbia, Opačić started martial arts at age 10 with taekwondo before switching to kickboxing at 14. He won the 2015 WAKO European Junior Championship and gained experience in major tournaments like the K-1 World Grand Prix and Kunlun Fight.

Now part of GLORY, Rade Opacic brings his exciting style and knockout ability to a new audience, and fans are eager to see him face off against the best heavyweights in the world.