GLORY: COLLISION 7 Results

On Saturday, Dec. 7, GLORY Kickboxing will host GLORY: COLLISION 7, live from the Gelredome in Arnhem, Netherlands. The event features the heavyweight and light heavyweight title fights.

The preliminary card airs live on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the main card on Bally Live at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Rico Verhoeven vs. Levi Rigters – for the heavyweight title

Tarik Khbabez vs. Donegi Abena – for the light heavyweight title

Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Daniel Stefanovski

Sergej Maslobojev vs. Ștefan Lătescu

Cem Caceres Aygun vs. Pascal Touré

Ionut Iancu vs. Sofian Laïdouni

Miloš Cvjetićanin vs. Mory Kromah

Tayfun Özcan vs. Younes Smaili

Serkan Özçağlayan vs. Ramy Deghir

Endy Semeleer vs. Jay Overmeer

Oleg Pryimachov vs. Abderrahman Barkouch

Ayoub Bourass vs. Anass Ahmidouch-Fatah