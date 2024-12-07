GLORY: COLLISION 7 Results

On Saturday, Dec. 7, GLORY Kickboxing will host GLORY: COLLISION 7, live from the Gelredome in Arnhem, Netherlands. The event features the heavyweight and light heavyweight title fights.
The preliminary card airs live on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the main card on Bally Live at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Rico Verhoeven vs. Levi Rigters – for the heavyweight title
Tarik Khbabez vs. Donegi Abena – for the light heavyweight title
Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Daniel Stefanovski
Sergej Maslobojev vs. Ștefan Lătescu
Cem Caceres Aygun vs. Pascal Touré
Ionut Iancu vs. Sofian Laïdouni
Miloš Cvjetićanin vs. Mory Kromah
Tayfun Özcan vs. Younes Smaili
Serkan Özçağlayan vs. Ramy Deghir
Endy Semeleer vs. Jay Overmeer
Oleg Pryimachov vs. Abderrahman Barkouch
Ayoub Bourass vs. Anass Ahmidouch-Fatah
Tarik Khbabez vs. Donegi Abena – for the light heavyweight title
Bahram Rajabzadeh vs. Daniel Stefanovski
Sergej Maslobojev vs. Ștefan Lătescu
Cem Caceres Aygun vs. Pascal Touré
Ionut Iancu vs. Sofian Laïdouni
Miloš Cvjetićanin vs. Mory Kromah
Tayfun Özcan vs. Younes Smaili
Serkan Özçağlayan vs. Ramy Deghir
Endy Semeleer vs. Jay Overmeer
Oleg Pryimachov vs. Abderrahman Barkouch
Ayoub Bourass vs. Anass Ahmidouch-Fatah