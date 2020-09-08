On Tuesday, Sept. 8, UFC President Dana White hosted the sixth installment of season four of Dana White’s Contender Series. The promotion holds weekly events from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, with White awarding UFC contracts to the night’s most impressive performances.
Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Tafon Nchukwi def. Al Matavao by KO (head kick). Round 2, 2:01
Sherrard Blackledge by Cameron Church unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Phil Hawes def. Khadzhimurat Bestaev by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 1:18
Drako Rodriguez def. Mana Martinez by submission (triangle choke). Round 1, 2:22
Aliaskhab Khizriev def. Henrique Shiguemoto by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 0:50
