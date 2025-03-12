Sitthichai vs. Nico Carrillo Announced For Featherweight Muay Thai Match

In a highly anticipated matchup, Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong will face off against Scottish superstar Nico Carrillo in a monumental Muay Thai battle at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4, live on Prime Video.

Sitthichai vs. Nico Carrillo

This clash marks Nico Carrillo’s return to the featherweight division, a move he made following a first-round loss to Nabil Anane in a bantamweight title fight. “The King of the North” Carrillo is renowned for his devastating power and impressive knockout victories, including wins over Saemapetch Fairtex, Nong-O, and Muangthai PK Saenchai.

Sitthichai, an eight-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, is currently ranked fourth in ONE’s featherweight Muay Thai division. He is motivated to secure a rematch against the current champion, Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

This fight will be a significant test for Carrillo as he seeks to make a statement in his new division and potentially challenge for the world title. With both fighters known for their exceptional skill and power, this matchup promises to be an electrifying encounter. The question remains: Can Carrillo make a successful transition and assert his dominance in the featherweight division?

ONE Fight Night 30, scheduled for April 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The main event features Roman Kryklia defending his ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title against Lyndon Knowles, a formidable WBC Heavyweight Muay Thai World Champion. Additionally, kickboxing champion Regian Eersel will face France’s Alexis Nicolas in a trilogy match.