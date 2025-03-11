Roman Kryklia to Defend ONE Muay Thai Title Against Lyndon Knowles on Apr. 4

Roman Kryklia, the reigning ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Champion, is set to make his return to the ONE Championship stage at ONE Fight Night 30. Scheduled for Apr. 4th at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium, Kryklia will face off against newcomer Lyndon Knowles, a challenging Muay Thai fighter from the UK.

Roman Kryklia vs. Lyndon Knowles

This bout marks Kryklia’s first title defense in the heavyweight Muay Thai division, following his impressive victory over Alex Roberts at ONE Fight Night 17, where he secured the inaugural title via a second-round knockout.

Kryklia is known for his dominant performances in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. He holds multiple titles within ONE Championship, including the ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship and the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix title. His fight against Knowles promises to be an exciting clash of styles, as Kryklia’s towering height and reach will be tested by Knowles’ intelligence of Muay Thai.

Lyndon Knowles, a WBC Muay Thai Heavyweight Champion, recently signed with ONE Championship, bringing a wealth of experience and a strong reputation in the Muay Thai world. Knowles has had a storied career, with notable victories and a recent title win against Simon Mendes, where he reclaimed the WBC Muay Thai Heavyweight title. His aggressive style and determination make him a compelling opponent for Kryklia. Fans can expect a thrilling contest as these two heavy hitters face off in Bangkok.

The event at Lumpinee Stadium will be a highlight of the martial arts calendar, offering fans a chance to witness top-tier Muay Thai action live. With Kryklia’s title on the line and Knowles looking to make a statement in his ONE Championship debut, this fight is poised to be an unforgettable encounter between two of the sport’s best heavyweights.