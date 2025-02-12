The Rise of Vero Nika: Myanmar’s Fighting Sensation Takes on ONE Championship

Vero Nika is a rising star in the world of Muay Thai and is set to make her highly anticipated debut in ONE Championship on Feb. 14, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The 28-year-old ‘ Burmese fighter ‘Kayan Leopard’ will face Chilean competitor Francisca Vera in an atomweight bout during ONE Friday Fights 97. This matchup marks a significant milestone in Vero’s career as she transitions to competing under ONE Championship’s global spotlight.

Vero Nika

‘The Kayan Leopard’ Vero Nika is celebrated as one of the most accomplished female fighters to emerge from Myanmar. She initially made her mark in Lethwei, Myanmar’s traditional bare-knuckle martial art, before transitioning to Muay Thai after relocating to Thailand in 2022 due to political unrest in her home country.

Training out of the renowned Tiger Muay Thai gym in Phuket, Vero has compiled an impressive professional record and earned the No. 1 spot in the WBO and WBC world rankings. She is also a two-time tournament champion in the prestigious Thai Fight promotion.

She is characterized by powerful punches, kicks, and relentless pressure. Notable highlights include her victory in the 2023 Thai Fight Queen’s Cup tournament via first-round knockout and her dominant performance against Florencia Greco, which secured her place among the elite in Muay Thai.

Now, she steps into ONE Championship. The multi-fight deal with ONE includes Muay Thai bouts and also kickboxing opportunities. Her upcoming fight against Francisca Vera will be her first time competing with 4-ounce gloves, but with her background in bare-knuckle, she is ready to crack.

Speaking about the fight, Vero expressed excitement and humorously remarked that Valentine’s Day would bring punches instead of chocolates. She said:

This is the first time in my life that I’ve felt my heart race on Valentine’s Day. You are not going to get chocolates on Valentine’s Day – just punches instead!

As Vero Nika steps into the Lumpinee Stadium ring for her ONE Championship debut, fans worldwide are eager to witness whether she can continue her dominance on a larger stage. With her proven track record and electrifying fighting style, Vero is poised to make an indelible mark on the global combat sports scene.