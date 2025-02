ONE Fight Night 28 Results: Prajanchai Defends Title, Scores TKO

On Friday, Feb. 7, ONE Championship hosted ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured Muay Thai, MMA, and submission grappling action.

The event aired live on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Prajanchai PK Saenchai def. Ellis Badr Barboza by TKO (doctor’s stoppage). Round 4, 1:55

Muay Thai bout: Kongthoranee Sor Sommai def. Nong-O Hama by split decision

MMA bout: Zhang Lipeng def. Hiroyuki Tetsuka by KO (punch). Round 1, 2:06

Muay Thai bout: Sean Climaco def. Diego Paez by split decision

MMA bout: Keito Yamakita def. Lito Adiwang by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Felipe Lobo def. Saemapetch Fairtex by TKO (four knockdowns). Round 3, 2:22

MMA bout: Jeremy Miado def. Gilbert Nakatani by unanimous decision

MMA bout: Carlo Bumina-ang def. Song Min Jong by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 0:53

Grappling bout: Gabriel Sousa def. Gianni Grippo by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Aliff Sor Dechapan def. Shamil Adukhov by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:10