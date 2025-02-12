Heavyweight Muay Thai Champion Lyndon Knowles Signs with ONE Championship

Lyndon Knowles, the WBC Muay Thai Heavyweight Champion, has officially signed with ONE Championship, marking a significant development for both the fighter and the UK’s Muay Thai community.

Lyndon Knowles

WBC Muay Thai Heavyweight champion Knowles is known for his aggressive style, powerful strikes, and determination in the art of eight limbs. Representing the Knowlesy Academy, he has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the heavyweight division. He had held the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai title for years.

ONE Championship is home to some of the world’s best strikers. While ONE has showcased Muay Thai for years, the organization continues to grow in popularity. The heavyweight division is the newest addition of Muay Thai in the organization.

Roman Kryklia and Alex Roberts were set to compete for the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE Fight Night 17. Roberts earned his spot by defeating Lyndon Knowles to win the WBC Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title. Roman Kryklia holds the ONE heavyweight kickboxing and Muay Thai titles, he is likely the next opponent for Lyndon Knowles.

This was announced via Lyndon Knowles on Instagram.