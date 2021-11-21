Fury FC 54: Adams vs. Lane Results

On Sunday, Nov. 21, Fury FC will host Fury FC 54: Admas vs. Lane, live from the Houston Arena Theater in Houston, Texas. The event features a heavyweight title fight between Juan Adams and Austen Lane.

The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS

Nico Echeverry vs. Anthony Romero

Itzel Esquivel vs. Celine Haga

Charles Cheeks III vs. Josh Visel

Jake Heffernan vs. Dimitre Ivy

Frank Meno vs. Lorram Esteves

Taylor Hickman vs. Raymond Cardenas

Joshua Thawng vs. Chase Eastham

Stephen Perez vs. Evers Anderson

Edmilson Freitas vs. Joel Bauman

Victor Gonzalez vs. David Waters

Felipe Rocha vs. Zachary Borrego – for the amateur middleweight title (a)

Keith Ford vs. Kody Steele – for the amateur welterweight title (a)

Christopher Tovar vs. Geno Morelli – for the amateur featherweight title (a)

Jonathan King vs. Keaton Standridge (a)

Oliver Jiminez vs. Thomas Muniz (a)

James Ford vs. Kevin Clark (a) Advertisement

