Fury FC 54: Adams vs. Lane Results

On Sunday, Nov. 21, Fury FC will host Fury FC 54: Admas vs. Lane, live from the Houston Arena Theater in Houston, Texas. The event features a heavyweight title fight between Juan Adams and Austen Lane.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Juan Adams vs. Austen Lane – for the heavyweight title
Nico Echeverry vs. Anthony Romero
Itzel Esquivel vs. Celine Haga
Charles Cheeks III vs. Josh Visel
Jake Heffernan vs. Dimitre Ivy
Frank Meno vs. Lorram Esteves
Taylor Hickman vs. Raymond Cardenas
Joshua Thawng vs. Chase Eastham
Stephen Perez vs. Evers Anderson
Edmilson Freitas vs. Joel Bauman
Victor Gonzalez vs. David Waters
Felipe Rocha vs. Zachary Borrego – for the amateur middleweight title (a)
Keith Ford vs. Kody Steele – for the amateur welterweight title (a)
Christopher Tovar vs. Geno Morelli – for the amateur featherweight title (a)
Jonathan King vs. Keaton Standridge (a)
Oliver Jiminez vs. Thomas Muniz (a)
James Ford vs. Kevin Clark (a)
(a) – denotes amateur bout