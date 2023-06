UFC on ABC 5: Emmett vs. Topuria Results

On Saturday, Jun. 24, the UFC will host UFC on ABC 5: Emmett vs. Topuria, live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. The event features a top-ten featherweight battle between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria.

The event airs live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. The preliminary card will also air on ESPN starting at 11:30 a.m. ET, followed by the main card on ABC and ESPN3 at 3 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane

David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

Neil Magny vs. Philip Rowe

Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman

Mateusz Rębecki vs. Loik Radzhabov

Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Joshua Van

Trevor Peek vs. Jose “Chepe” Mariscal

Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins

Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Cody Brundage vs. Sedriques Dumas