Contender Series Season 6, Ep. 9 Results

On Tuesday, Sep. 20, the UFC will host Contender Series Season 6, Ep. 9, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event features MMA prospects fighting for UFC contracts.

The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Leon Aliu vs. Brunno Ferreira

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Mando Gutierrez

Austen Lane vs. Richard Jacobi

Nurullo Aliev vs. Josh Wick

Roybert Echeverria vs. Jafel Filho