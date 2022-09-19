Contender Series Season 6, Ep. 9 Results

On Tuesday, Sep. 20, the UFC will host Contender Series Season 6, Ep. 9, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event features MMA prospects fighting for UFC contracts.
The event airs live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Leon Aliu vs. Brunno Ferreira
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Mando Gutierrez
Austen Lane vs. Richard Jacobi
Nurullo Aliev vs. Josh Wick
Roybert Echeverria vs. Jafel Filho
