Asa Ten Pow on Muay Thai Bout Against John Lineker: ‘History in the Making’

Asa Ten Pow knows he has a big opportunity to expand his fanbase on Friday, Sep. 6, at ONE 168: Denver.

“The American Ninja” will exchange leather with John Lineker in a bantamweight Muay Thai contest inside Ball Arena, and he’s relieved he gets to fight in his world instead of his opponent’s usual stomping ground of Mixed Martial Arts.

“It’s definitely the kind of fight that I want, these big-name guys. It will probably be my biggest name to date as far as profile goes,” Ten Pow commented to ONE.

Advertisement



“Initially, I thought it was actually an MMA fight. I had to read it and reread it again. And I realized that they were asking for a Muay Thai fight. With it being in Denver, I was ready to be there. It works out for me, keeps me in my wheelhouse, and even helps with the profile, so I’m excited.

“I know Lineker brings a big fan base. It’s a high-profile fight. It’ll get a lot of eyes on me. I’m expecting a good showing that will help propel my name even further up the rankings.”

While Ten Pow expects to have a considerable advantage in Muay Thai, he isn’t discounting the possibility of getting caught by Lineker’s immense power.

After all, the former bantamweight MMA king has made a career of knocking out opponents, giving him good reason to be weary ahead of the Sep. 6 showdown.

“I have to be very sharp. I have to be disciplined in my pursuit of him. He’s someone who can catch you at any moment. As we’ve seen, he’s been able to knock people out in the last second, and he’s been able to weather some tough battles,” Ten Pow stated.

“I don’t expect his Muay Thai to translate well with me. I expect to have my way as long as I’m not doing what he does best, which is throwing those hooks with no regard for anybody.

“I think I’ll nullify a lot of what he’s going to be doing anyway so he might not be able to showcase everything that he wants to do.”

The Floridian has had quality showings on the global stage of ONE Championship thus far, flashing unique techniques and ending bouts via finish.

He feels that he can do more of the same against Lineker and give the Denver crowd a fast-paced Muay Thai war at ONE 168.

“The fight is going be at a fast pace and it will definitely be a high-volume fight. You can expect more of the same from me, being present in the fight, determined to win, always looking for the finish, and throwing in those highlight techniques,” Ten Pow stated.

“It’s going to be a show of technique and probably a flash of history in the making. So you don’t want to blink because I’m going to be lighting up the house.”

The match will also serve as a launching pad, according to “The American Ninja.”

He wants to chase gold in multiple disciplines and believes a highlight-reel finish over the top-ranked bantamweight MMA contender could send him right into title contention in the all-encompassing sport.

Ahead of his tussle, Ten Pow outlined how he hopes reigning titleholder Fabricio Andrade will be tuned in, as he’d open to a quick turnaround bout at the next ONE event the U.S. in November.

“John Lineker is right here in front of me. He’s the target, and I’m going to finish that. Then from there, we’ll see what ONE wants to do with me, but I’ll shoot my shot on everything for sure,” he said.

“He is the name to help me in that transition. If I want to be in that MMA world, it helps give me that clout.”

“In MMA, we can do it in Atlanta as well. Get me right back [at ONE 169]. What I’m really trying to do now is stay consistent, be on top of it, and just get these fights going.”

“I think ‘The American Ninja’ is one of the most exciting things to happen to MMA. Put me up against Fabricio Andrade, that would be a great matchup for me.”

ONE 168: Denver airs live and free at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, Sep. 6, on Prime Video.