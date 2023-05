ONE Friday Fights 17 Results: Pompetch Flatlines Duangsompong in Round 1

On Friday, May 19, ONE Championship hosted ONE Friday Fights 17, live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featured nine Muay Thai bouts and two MMA fights.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Muay Thai bout: Pompetch PK Saenchai def. Duangsompong Jitmuangnon by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:15

Muay Thai bout: Avatar PK Saenchai def. Komawut FA Group by unanimous decision

Muay Thai bout: Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn def. Apiwat Sor Somnuk by split decision

Muay Thai bout: Rak Erawan def. Mahasamut Nayokgungmuangpet by KO (punches). Round 2, 1:35

Muay Thai bout: Rachan Sor Somnuk def. Khunsuk Sor Dechapan by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 1:53

Muay Thai bout: Maisangkum Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang def. Dionatha Santos Tobias by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:25

Muay Thai bout: Yodlekpet Or Atchariya def. Denis Puric by TKO (strikes). Round 3, 2:07

Muay Thai bout: Jelte Blommaert def. Li Guozhen by KO (knee to body). Round 2, 1:49

Muay Thai bout: Celest Hansen def. Dani Fall by split decision

MMA bout: Ivan Parshikov def. Lianyang Xia by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 4:15

MMA bout: Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu def. Rockie Bactol by TKO (strikes). Round 1, 4:59