On this episode of the Shootin’ the Shit Podcast, host Riley Kontek talks with UFC veteran Nah-Shon Burrell. The fighter talks about his recent knockout win over Khetag Pliev. He also discusses a lack of real fighters in MMA, what’s next in his career and more.

