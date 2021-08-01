Brave CF 52 ‘Bad Blood’ Results

On Sunday, Aug. 1, Brave CF will host Brave CF 52 ‘Bad Blood’ from Milan, Italy.

In the night’s main event, Mohammad Fakhreddine and Mohamed Said Maalem battle for the light heavyweight title. They were scheduled to fight at Brave CF 50 last April, but the bout was cancelled due to Fakhreddine falling ill. Fakhreddine holds a pro record of 14 wins, four defeats and one no-contest. He is a real knockout machine, with 11 of his 14 victories coming by stoppage. This includes snatching the middleweight title from Brazilian Daniel Pereira.

For the Swiss-Algerian Maalem, this is his third appearance in Brave. He made his debut in December 2019 winning by decision. Last November he knocked out Croatian fighter Zvonimir Kralj in the first round. His pro record is 11-3 with six knockouts and five decisions. He has won his last six, five by knockout and four in the first round.

The action airs on pay-per-view below via Fite TV at 2 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL RESULTS Mohammad Fakhreddine vs. Mohamed Said Maalem – for light heavyweight title

Enrico Cortese vs. Rustam Chsiev

Abdoul Abdouraguimov vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Valeriu Mircea vs. Ayub Gaziev

Gamzat Magomedov vs. Mochamed Machaev

Olli Santalahti vs. Kevin Ruart

Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Agshin Babaev

Elias Boudegzdame vs. Decky Dalton

Ahmad Labban vs. Virgiliu Frasineac

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Arkaitz Ramos