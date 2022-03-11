Brave CF 57 Results

On Friday, Mar. 11, the Brave Combat Federation will host Brave CF 57, live from the Khalifa Sports City Arena in Bahrain. The event features three title fights.

The event airs live on DAZN starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Hamza Kooheji vs. Brad Katona – for the bantamweight title

Mohammad Fakhreddine vs. Mohamed Said Maalem – for vacant light heavyweight the title

Kubanychbek Abdisalam Uulu vs. Cleiton Silva – for the interim lightweight title

Sam Patterson vs. Khunkar-Pasha Osmaev

Asu Almabaev vs. Imram Magaramov

Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Agshin Babaev

Murtaza Talha Ali vs. Mikheil Sazhiniani

Mohammad Farhad vs. Maysara Mohamed

Magomed Idrisov vs. Rahmatullah Yousufzai

Abdulla Alyaqoob def. Omar Emad by technical decision

Husain Muhammad def. Adon Ayoub by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) (a)

(a) – denotes amateur bout