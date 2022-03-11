Brave CF 57 Results

On Friday, Mar. 11, the Brave Combat Federation will host Brave CF 57, live from the Khalifa Sports City Arena in Bahrain. The event features three title fights.
The event airs live on DAZN starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Hamza Kooheji vs. Brad Katona – for the bantamweight title
Mohammad Fakhreddine vs. Mohamed Said Maalem – for vacant light heavyweight the title
Kubanychbek Abdisalam Uulu vs. Cleiton Silva – for the interim lightweight title
Sam Patterson vs. Khunkar-Pasha Osmaev
Asu Almabaev vs. Imram Magaramov
Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Agshin Babaev
Murtaza Talha Ali vs. Mikheil Sazhiniani
Mohammad Farhad vs. Maysara Mohamed
Magomed Idrisov vs. Rahmatullah Yousufzai
Abdulla Alyaqoob def. Omar Emad by technical decision
Husain Muhammad def. Adon Ayoub by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) (a)
(a) – denotes amateur bout
