UFC Fight Night Results: Hernandez Brutalizes Pereira, Scores Late Stoppage

On Satruday, Oct. 19, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Pereira vs. Hernandez, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured a middleweight battle.

UFC Fight Night Pereira vs. Hernandez aired live in its entirety on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Anthony Hernandez def. Michel Pereira by TKO (ground strikes). Round 5, 2:22

Rob Font def. Kyler Phillips by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Charles Johnson def. Sumudaerji by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Cameron Smotherman def. Jake Hadley by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)

Darren Elkins def. Daniel Pineda by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Asu Almabayev def. Matheus Nicolau by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Jean Matsumoto def. Brad Katona by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Joselyne Edwards def. Tamires Vidal by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 4:33

Elise Reed def. Jessica Penne by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Melissa Martinez def. Alice Ardelean by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Austen Lane def. Robelis Despaigne by unsnimous decision (29-28 x 3)