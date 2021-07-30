LFA 113: Lewis vs. Petersen Results

On Friday, July 30, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 113: Lewis vs. Petersen from the Belton County Expo Center in Belton, Texas
In the night’s main event, Vernon Lewis and Thomas Petersen battle for the promotion’s heavyweight title.
The event airs live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.
FULL RESULTS
Vernon Lewis vs. Thomas Petersen – for heavyweight title
Ricky Camp vs. Greg Fischer
Steve Jones vs. Chris Brown
Alden Coria vs. Donnie Ballou
Abril Anguiano vs. Jordan Nickelatti
Giovanna Canuto vs. Kathy Solorzano
Jettre Hampton vs. Keith Smith
