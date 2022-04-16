LFA 129 Results: Cortes-Acosta Stops Petersen, Earns Title

On Friday, Apr. 15, the Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 129: Petersen vs. Cortes-Acosta, live from the Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minn. The event featured a battle for the vacant heavyweight title.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 9 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Thomas Petersen by TKO (punches) Round 3, 4:53 – for the vacant heavyweight title

Hyder Amil def. Devante Sewell by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Tyus White def. Jeff Jepsen by submission (D’Arce choke) Round 1, 4:44

Dylan Budka def. Tee Cummins by submission (rear-naked choke) Round 2, 3:11

Quang Le def. Sam Paneitz by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Scott Writz def. Derek Smith by TKO, Round 1, 4:11

Miguel Sanson def. Gonzalo Ponce by TKO (injury), Round 1, 5:00

Reshal Malik def. Kyles Vang by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Austin Robinson def. Mike O’Gorman by submission (guillotine choke). Round 2, 0:22

Gabriel Wanderley def. Santos Verdinez by submission (armbar). Round 2, 2:55 (a)

Scott Zeller def. Andrew Wilson by KO (Punches). Round 1, 0:22 (a)

Mitchell Wilson def. John Fudge by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25) (a)

Gunner Charbonneau def. Eric Newman by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 1:07 (a)

(a) – denotes amateur bout