Contender Series: Season 7, Ep. 4 Results

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, the UFC hosted Contender Series: Season 7, Ep. 4, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event featured prospects vying for UFC contracts.

The event aired live on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS

Marco Silva def. Yousri Belgaroui by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Tim Cuamba def. Mateo Vogel by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

*Thomas Petersen def. Chandler Cole by submission (keylock). Round 2, 1:08

*Bolaji Oki def. Dylan Salvador by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:46

